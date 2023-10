There is a lot of curiosity around Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her equation with the Bachchan family. And now this old viral video is once again grabbing a lot of attention, where Aishwarya is seen getting irked by the question on hubby Abhishek Bachchan, but does she have a problem with the question on hubby? No, but she wasn’t very interested in answering what she was asked. One of the journalist asked Ash how much she missed her husband after watching a trailer that was based on the emotional story of a husband and wife. To which the actress takes a dig at the journalist, saying that only because he wanted to ask her and has questioned her anything Later, answering his question, she said," Ghar pe hai, Aadhe ghante mai milungi" This video is going viral, and fans are loving the sass of the queen. Also Read - When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan strongly reacted to rumours of her second pregnancy due to weight gain, ‘I have lived the real life...'

Watch the viral video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan getting irritated on the question about hubby Abhishek Bachchan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Direct Bollywood Info (@directbollywoodinfo)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan recently made headlines after she droppedAgastya, and Navya from the family picture to wish Amitabh Bachchan on his 81st birthday, and the internet claimed that there is definitely something not well in the Bachchan family.

Just a few weeks ago, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked the Paris Fashion Week, where Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Nanda were present to cheer on Navya, who was making her ramp debut on the same fashion week, and posted a lot of pictures from the event. But fans noticed how Ash wasn't there in any of the posts, and many claimed that the Bachchan women are jealous of the Ponniyin Selvan actress. But the fact is, all is well with the Bachchan family, and the feudal news between them is bashful. Stay tuned with us for more entertainment news. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai and Bachchans and other controversial family feuds in Bollywood that left fans worried