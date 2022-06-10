When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had said that Alia Bhatt has 'opportunities literally on her lap', referred to Karan Johar

Karan Johar is Alia Bhatt's godfather and he has openly admitted it. In fact, during her wedding, Karan Johar had called Ranbir Kapoor his damad and he officially welcomed him to the family. Alia Bhatt who made her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar in 2012 with Student Of The Year proved her mettle as an actress with her every film apart from her debut. Alia always gets some amazing opportunities that not many actresses get. There was a time when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan too had spoken about Alia Bhatt getting opportunities on her lap all thanks to Karan Johar. Also Read - Janhit Mein Jaari: Nushrratt Bharuccha REVEALS why it’s important to have sex education in schools [Exclusive]

During her last release Fanney Khan, in one of the interactions, Ash had said, "I have said this to her also, ‘it’s fantastic for you. The kind of support Karan has given to her from the beginning, and to have that kind of an establishment with you is very comforting because you know it is not tough. You can have it all laid out for the longest time. And she smiled. It's great where you as an actor know there are only good opportunities ahead." Also Read - Uorfi Javed, Nia Sharma, Raqesh Bapat and more; TV celebs who changed their names

Aishwarya even praised Alia Bhatt's talent in the same interaction Also Read - BTS Proof: RM flaunts his first tattoo; here's looking at how many tattoos Jimin, Jungkook and other members have

She had even praised the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress for being brilliant with her work, "But what's nice is she is also doing good work, along with great opportunities which are virtually there literally on her lap, regularly." Well, many would agree with Ash that Alia is a special kid to Karan and she will always be his first choice for anything and everything.

Well, Alia is right now in London shooting for her Hollywood debut film Heart of Stones which also stars . She is also awaiting the release of her and Ranbir's most ambitious project as they have given their 5 years to the film. The movie is slated to release in September this year.