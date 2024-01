Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had a massive body transformation after her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan's birth. She faced a lot of criticism for her weight gain postpartum. And there was a time when the former Miss India addressed the trolling and proved has gives a damn about the criticism." This is reality; this is who I am; I am a mother, and this can happen, and it happened to me, and it's fine. Also, I have never been the one who has endorsed size zero anyway. You guys speculated I was pregnant way before I was many times, so this goes to show that I have lived for real life in the public eye." Aishwarya said. Also Read - Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'typical saas-bahu' video goes viral amid the family feud rumours

Watch the video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan reacting strongly to Kapil Sharma indirectly mocking her over weight gain

Aishwarya is the one of the most beautiful actress in tinsel town till date and anyone who meets her for the first time is left in awe of her. And star comedian-actoris no different. In this old video, Aishwarya was seen making an appearance on Kapil's show along with late actor, where he was excitedly speaking about seeing Ash for the first time in whole. To which he said that he was seeing Aishwarya in the bulk for the first time. To which she says," Ye bulk mai bolna jaruri tha". Kapil Sharma tries to defend himself and clarifies that he didn't try to offend her.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan too understood and took everything in jest. Currently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been making headlines for the feud in the Bachchan family and staying separately from the Bachchan house. But the Bachchan's have maintained their dignified silence. However Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya quashed their divorce rumours by arriving together at daughter Aaradhya Bachchan's school event together.

