Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is not only the most beautiful actress in Bollywood but she is a perfect example of beauty with a brain. The former Miss India who often gets trolled for her English accent has an excellent knowledge of Hindi and if it's hard to believe, take a look at this old video that is proof. In this old video from an award function, you can see the fun banter between Aishwarya and Shah Rukh Khan, where the Jawan actor is questioning the Ponniyin Selvan actress over her Hindi knowledge. And boy, she nailed it. Aishwarya answered every question and she even left Vicky Kaushal in awe.

Watch the video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan fun banter

If you watch the video till the end, you see the Pathaan actor quizzing Aishwarya about what a is camera called in Hindi, and it was a tough one but guess what, she had the right answer ready. Aishwarya's knowledge left Vicky's jaw dropped and his reaction was caught on camera.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked stunning in a red gown and her beauty is something you cannot stop being in awe about. Talking about Aishwarya's knowledge of Hindi language she has always considered it as the first Indian language and given its respect.

Not only does Aishwarya own her vocabulary and knowledge in the Hindi language, but she has even passed on the same to her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Aaradhya is right now the only star kid who can exceptionally speak the Hindi language without looking forced. One of the videos of Aaradhya went viral where she was narrating a poem in Hindi and she won hearts. The entire Bachchan parivar promotes speaking in Hindi compared to the English language.