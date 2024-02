Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who was ousted from Shah Rukh Khan's movies from Chalte Chalte and Veer Zara had rejected to work with the superstar in Happy New Year and the reason behind was her beloved husband Abhishek Bachchan. On Junior Bachchan's 48th birthday, let's take a look back at when Aishwarya refused to pair with Shah Rukh Khan in Happy New Year as Abhishek Bachchan too was a part of the film and she was not being paired with him and thought it would not be worth it. Abhishek played the supporting role of Nandu Bhide and Aishwarya straight away said that she wouldn't be interested in working in a film where her husband is a part of the film but not being paired with her. Isn't she goals? Also Read - Abhishek Bachchan's rare moments with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan and more revealed

Watch the video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan revealing of rejecting Happy New Year for Abhishek Bachchan.

Abhishek and Aishwarya have completed 16 years of togetherness and fans them to be together forever. The couple lately has been making headlines due to the feud between them, but they quashed the rumours all over again by arriving together at daughter Aaradhya Bachchan's school event.

Aishwarya and Abhishek often gets lauded by fans for maintaining a dignified silence around the constant rumours and speculations on their personal lives.

Watch the video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan.