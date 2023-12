Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan lately quashed their divorce reunites after a lot of hullabaloo around their marriage hitting the rocks. And this old video proves why Abhi and Ash were meant to be together and their relationship is intact. Every couple through ups and downs in their relationship and that's the beauty of it. This video of Aishwarya excitedly speaking her roka( Engagement) has been going viral and fans are in love with the Ponniyin Selvan actress's simplicity. BollywoodLife has a WhatsApp channel too on which you can check out the latest TV News and Entertainment News updates. Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan chooses a film title to describe wife Jaya Bachchan and it is the funniest thing on internet

Talking about her roka, Aishwarya reveals an interesting anecdote about her life that shows Abhi was and is madly and deeply in love with her. "I didn't even know there is something called a roka, we are South Indians. Suddenly there was this call from their house to ours and we are coming and my dad was out of town and we were like okay. And I am like dad, so he's like it will still take me a day to come. So Paa(and all were like we are coming. And Abhishek is like I can't stop him. We are on our way this evening. We are coming to your place, and I like oh my god. So this role is happening with a call to my father who's out of town. Mum is here, we are here, they all have arrived home, emotional and all of this. And I am like oh my god it's happened".

Aishwarya further adds how Abhishek told her to come along home with her, " Then he is like let's go home. And I am like is this an engagement, like what's just happened and AB is like just come home yaa. ". This is a very rare video where Aishwarya is unperturbed and speaking about her personal life. And fans are indeed loving this side of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Also Read - When Vivek Oberoi addressed why Aishwarya Rai didn’t acknowledge him as her 'boyfriend' in public [Watch Video]

Aishwarya and Abhishek have been married for 16 years and they have one daughter Aaradhya Bachchan who is already a star in the making.

