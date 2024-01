Bollywood has always been a goldmine for rumours and speculations, especially concerning relationships of actors. One favourite subject has been the marriage of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan that has been the talk of the town for some time. Despite the constant gossip, there have been moments when Aishwarya couldn't help but praise Abhishek in public, putting the break-up rumours to rest. The Bachchan family is no stranger to controversies and gossip. Being one of the influential families in Bollywood makes every action they take a topic of discussion. There were instances when the internal bond of the family was questioned, stirring doubts about Aishwarya and Abhishek's marital status. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aaradhya, Abhishek Bachchan enjoy kabaddi match with Amitabh Bachchan; netizens say 'All Is Well'

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - When Abhishek Bachchan sarcastically rubbished divorce rumours with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan; 'Thanks for letting me know'

And yet, time after time, Abhishek and Aishwarya show the world the strength of their relationship. They stood by each other, dismissing rumours of separation or divorce, reminding everyone of their love and faithfulness. One notable time was when Aishwarya during an interview called Abhishek the 'Best Husband'. She expressed her admiration for his constant support, annihilating all breakup talks and showcasing their deep affection and respect for one another. Also Read - When Abhishek Bachchan revealed how marriage with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan changed him

Trending Now

The constant media focus and the pressure of being part of a high-profile family can fuel the rumour mill. The Bachchans carry the image of perfection, so any hint of discord tends to be amplified. However, Aishwarya and Abhishek never let the rumours ruffle them. Their unity at family events, support for each other's work, and lovable social media shares let the world know their marriage is strong and unaffected by the gossip.

Aishwarya Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan were recently spotted together at a Kabaddi match putting an end to all the rumours of a family feud. The power couple attended the match with their daughter Aaradhya, showcasing their love and support for the sport. The Bachchan family's presence at the match was a delightful surprise for their fans and the media. The couple also made headlines for attending the annual day function at the Ambani school. This public appearance by Aishwarya Abhishek and Amitabh Bachchan clearly showed their unity and love for their family.

Like all of us, celebrities have their ups-and-downs, but Aishwarya and Abhishek display the resilience needed to survive the spotlight. The false rumours and whispers regarding their marriage have proven to be just that— idle gossip. The Bachchan duo continues to inspire many with their sturdy relationship. Their marriage stands testimony to their love and commitment, setting a benchmark for others in the industry. Reiterating Aishwarya's words, Abhishek truly is the 'Best Husband', a testament to their heartening love story.

Watch the video of Jaya Bachchan schooling the paparazzi.