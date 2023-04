Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan have maintained a dignified distance with each other, especially after their separation. They both have moved on, and Aishwarya and Salman never spoke bitterly about each other in public, except for that one incident when Ash alleged that she chose to get separated because of physical abuse, and after that, the PS 1 actress never really spoke about her separation with the Tiger 3 star. And now this viral video of Aishwarya in her interaction with Simi Garewal, in which she is directly asked about her bitter past with Salman Khan and what she has to say about it, is going viral. Also Read - Amid Aishwarya Rai Bachchan losing her cool on Abhishek going viral, old video of Jaya Bachchan shouting at media for calling ‘Aishwarya’ by her name resurfaces

Watch the viral video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan talking about her breakup with Salman Khan.

Watch the viral video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan addressing her separation with superstar Salman Khan.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan very straight forwardly denied to speak about Salman Khan and said, "I think it's quite shut out; I don't want to get into looking at it any which way, especially on the public platform. It's in the past, and it should be left there. I have exercised my demons. I think in terms of the reason I choose not to talk about certain aspects of my life publicly, because I am not a soloist; I am a person who lives a life on an I, me, myself basis, and with me comes my family, my loved ones, so yes, there is an obviousness and no denial, and many people ask me, Why the wall? Why don't you let people see your softer side and the real side?"

Aishwarya even admitted that she is diplomatic and will always be due to this reason: "When people label me diplomatic, it's because of this precise person. While I am a public figure, I haven't forgotten that I am a normal person, and the person I will talk about also has a family and loved ones, so why speak about that? It's like it's in the past and it should be left there."

Recently, once again, the ex-lovers Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan grabbed eyeballs as they got clicked under one roof at the NMACC event but chose to be at a distance. However, the picture of Aishwarya being spotted where Salman Khan posed with other stars went viral, and their fans were cherishing that moment.