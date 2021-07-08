When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and others served food to the guests at Isha Ambani's wedding

Bollywood biggies such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan along with Aamir Khan were seen serving food to the guests at Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani's wedding ceremony that took place in 2018.