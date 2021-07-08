When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and others served food to the guests at Isha Ambani's wedding

Have you ever dreamed of being a guest at an extravagant wedding where some of the biggest stars of Bollywood such as , and among others were at your service? That seems quite impossible right? But this impossible dream turned into a reality for many when Aishwarya, SRK, Big B along with were seen serving food to the guests at Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani's wedding ceremony that took place in 2018. Also Read - RIP Dilip Kumar: From Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra – Saira Banu reveals which celebs were in constant touch with the late legend

There's no doubt that Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding was a lavish affair. The two-day extravaganza in Udaipur was attended by the who's who of the industry. Several videos from the inside of the venue had surfaced on the internet where the guests were being served food in silver utensils. But what was more shocking to the fans was to see their favourite Bollywood stars including Amitabh Bachchan, son and his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan along with Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan happily attending the guests with a smile on their faces.

From making Salman Khan and Abhishek Bachchan as background dancers to Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Aishwarya and Anil Kapoor serving food, Mukesh Ambani has shown Bollywood it's place.

The videos had left fans wondering and how. Many people started tagging the stars on Twitter and asked them the reason behind their actions. The messages didn't go unnoticed and Abhishek decided to answer one fan's query. He explained that it was a part of a Gujarati wedding ritual. "It is a tradition called ‘sajjan ghot’. The brides family feeds the grooms family,” Abhishek replied to his fan's question. Also Read - What if Rakhi Sawant woke up as Salman Khan or Aamir Khan? Watch exclusive video to know what she has to say

His tweet garnered many replies where other Twitter users also offered some more explanation about the tradition. "Sajan Goth is a Hindu wedding ritual where the groom side is seated in an arrangement and the bride’s side make sure that they eat well. Or rather, that they Over-eat well. The bride’s side is to make sure that they are served everything on the menu,” read a tweet.

Apart from this, the Bachchans and Shah Rukh Khan were also a part of Isha Ambani's pre-wedding celebrations where they performed at the sangeet ceremony which was no less than an award function.