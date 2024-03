Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most influential actors in Bollywood. The actress is loved by millions and sometimes she has to pay the price for being an actor. Aishwarya who rarely does intimate and kissing scenes in her movies, once spoke about getting legal notices for kissing on the screen. This old video of the Ponniyin Selvan actress is being resurfaced on the Internet where Aishwarya gets candid with an interviewer and talks about how she has faced the brunt of going bold on the screen. Also Read - When this actress called this B Town leading lady an aunty and spoiled her relationship forever

BollywoodLife brings to you all the latest entertainment news updates. Join us on WhatsApp Also Read - Navya Naveli Nanda is all praise for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's daughter Aaradhya; says 'I just admire her...'

Aishwarya said," I actually got legal notices from some people in the county turning around and. saying that you are iconic. You are an example to our girls, you have led your life in such an exemplary manner, they are not comfortable with you doing this on screen, so why did you? And I was like wow, I am just an actor, doing my job, and here I am being asked to give an explanation for a couple of 2 to 3-second scenes in a two to three-hour film. A lot of actors have kissed before this scene and they continue to till the very date Also Read - When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan left Vicky Kaushal in awe with her Hindi [Watch video]

Trending Now

Watch the video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan revealing about getting legal notice for going bold on screen and this is how she reacted.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ali Ansari (@ali.movietalkies)

Aishwarya further added," Public display affection is still not common in our Indian culture. Even today actors are not very comfortable with their kissing scene." She added that what Kiss does in Western cinema, sings does to Indian cinema and that's how fans connect with them."

After her marriage and Aaradhya, Aishwarya proved she still can choose good ties and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was one classic example. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan Part 2 where she played the role of a royal queen in the film and was paired opposite Chiyyan Vikram.

Watch the video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan