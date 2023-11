Till date, there are many who believe that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was asked by the Bachchan family to get married to a tree to remove her Mangal grah before her marriage with Abhishek Bachchan. On her 50th birthday, Aishwarya's old interview about addressing the unsettling rumours around being married to a tree has resurfaced on the internet. The Ponniyin Selvan actress had spoken about how absurd rumours were there during her marriage with Abhishek, and the worst one was when she was questioned by the international media if she had been married to a tree and if she was cursed. Also Read - When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got irked over THIS question about Abhishek Bachchan [Watch video]

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan expressed her shock at the rumours of being married to a tree. Also Read - When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan strongly reacted to rumours of her second pregnancy due to weight gain, ‘I have lived the real life...'

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had addressed the rumours of her marrying with a tree before becoming Abhishek Bachchan's wife, saying, " It’s shocking. While we would like to imagine that it is a passing phase, it gets logged. And I recognised it at times when you get to travel abroad, of which there is ample opportunity... So, you’re constantly interacting with international media, and when they start wondering at the sheer ludicrous nature of everything, like, ‘You got married to a tree, and you have this huge curse on you?’ You just think, ‘Oh my god, where am I going to start?'". Also Read - Vivek Oberoi talks about his toxic relationship, public break up in 2000s; says 'Some of us have a hero complex'

Trending Now

While Abhishek Bachchan too was irked about the constant claims that Aishwarya married a tree before him; he tweeted in 2016: " And just for the record, we are still looking for this tree". Big B too had turned witty and answered the Times Network in 2007 about his daughter-in-law marrying a tree before his son, he denied it and said," Where is the tree? Please show it to me. The only person she’s married to is my son. Unless you think Abhishek is a tree".

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a self-made actress in the industry, and after her marriage with Abhishek Bachchan, she held her dignity and respectfully accepted the Bachchan family culture. To date, she lives up to the Bachchan surname. Stay tuned with us for more entertainment news.