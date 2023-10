Whenever Aishwarya Rai Bachchan makes public appearances, she is judged for her weight. And the latest example is how she was massively trolled for her walk at Paris Fashion Week. Netizens called her with nasty names and even declared she was unfit for the ramp due to her size. Why? Because she doesn’t match up with the beauty standards of the actresses that have been set in the industry. In fact, many times her pregnancy rumours have sparked due to the weight gain. Also Read - Vivek Oberoi talks about his toxic relationship, public break up in 2000s; says 'Some of us have a hero complex'

Watch the video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan discussing size zero and how she is the real one in the industry.

Ever wondered how the trolling affects the actress? Aishwarya had once strongly reacted to the constant pregnancy speculation and how it didn't matter to her anymore. This old video of the actress has resurfaced online, where the Ponniyin Selvan actress is seen speaking about how she has faced endless crying over her weight again after Aaradhya.

This video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been receiving mixed response, where some are lauding her and few are reminding her of Dhoom 2 where she transformed herself in total size zero.

Talking about trolling on her weight gain, Aishwarya said, "This is reality; this is who I am; I am a mother, and this can happen, and it happened to me, and it's fine. Also, I have never been the one who has endorsed size zero anyway. You guys speculated I was pregnant way before I was many times, so this goes to show that I have lived for real life in the public eye." Indeed, we agreed with Aishwarya then and today. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan got married to Abhishek Bachchan in 2007 and has been living happily with him for 16 years now. And their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan is the love of heir lives. Stay tuned with us for more entertainment news.