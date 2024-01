Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has come a long way in her acting career. Ash has been a very secure actress since the beginning of her career. Aishwarya's journey in Bollywood hasn't been a cakewalk for her, but a path full of fire especially after her separation from Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. There was a time when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was at the peak of her career, but her breakup with Salman Khan shattered everything for her, and she rose like a Phoenix. Also Read - Amid family feud rumours, Amitabh Bachchan begs to be excused in a cryptic note

Watch the video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan talking about being removed from big banner films without being informed after her ugly breakup with Salman Khan.

In the old interview Aishwarya is seen talking about the ugly truth that the outsiders face, talking about being removed from big banner movies like Veer Zara and more, Ponniyin Selvan actress was probed by Simi Garewal to speak up on her show Rendezvous. Simi asked Aishwarya if Veer Zaara was written for her, she was supposed to do five films with Shah Rukh Khan, and suddenly what happened, Aishwarya said," Yes, there were times when we were in talks about doing a couple of movies we were doing together. And suddenly that never happened and I never knew why? " Also Read - Ugliest celeb breakups and divorces: Couples we thought would last forever but didn't

Simi Garewal added how Shah Rukh Khan regretted being okay for exit in Chalte Chalte and it happened because he interfered in her personal life. To which Aishwarya said she doesn't want to answer that as it was SRK's statement But she definitely added that how walking out of the movie wasn't her decision and she was confused and hurt by this harsh decision.

Aishwarya was replaced by Preity Zinta in Veer Zaara and Rani Mukerji became Shah Rukh Khan's leading lady after Aishwarya was removed from Chalte Chalte. Today Aishwarya is a huge name, and fans hail her as the strongest woman in Bollywood,

