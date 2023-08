Aishwarya Rai Bachchan often faces a lot of criticism for her accent and is called fake by social media trolls. The Ponniyin Selvan actress’s one old video has been resurfacing on the internet, where she is getting badly trolled for her 'overacting' while praising her hubby Abhishek Bachchan’s performance at IFFA. The trolls are picking her for being fake and are even calling her nasty names. In the video you can see Ash raving about her hubby Abhishek while sitting in the audience along with daughter Aaradhya, and they both share a flying each and their chemistry is something that left the fans in awe of them. Also Read - Before Gadar 2 beauty Ameesha Patel, THESE celebs refused to kiss and do intimate scenes in movies

Aishwarya was also once called plastic by Bollywood actor Emraan Hashmi on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan, and till date, the actress hasn't forgiven him, reportedly because she refuses to be cordial with him.

Take a look at how nasty trolls can get. One user commented, "Too much over acting". Another user commented, " Yeh itna show off kyu krti hai ..Thora normal hokar jawab nhi de skti hai".

There was a time when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan opened up about being called fake on Simi Garewal's show. Aishwarya mentioned that she never really understood the meaning of fake. "I detest being called fake; I detest that. But I can’t seem to understand it. I understand this as riding the wave of opinions, which sort of change with adulation and success when they are faced time and time again. But I can’t seem to understand how people forget who or what they have encountered or are encountering. And when reality is staring them in the face, they just want to believe it’s unreal. That is unreal for me. I can’t seem to understand that."

Aishwarya is a self-made woman, and she has come a long way in her journey from being an outsider who has been replaced in a wrap film to becoming irreplaceable. Her journey is every bit remarkable and inspiring.