Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan have grown in their relationship; they may not be the lovey-dovey couple compared to other B-town couples who are known for their PDA's, but that doesn't mean the love isn't there between the two. Ash and Abhishek chose each other 16 years ago, and to date, they are happily married. But lately, the separation rumours between the couple have been making a lot of headlines, and there are claims that they are even heading for a divorce.

Watch the old video where Aishwarya Rai Bachchan speaks about how much she loves hubby Abhishek Bachchan and only wants lifetime of togetherness with him.

As the divorce rumours of Ash and Abhishek are making headlines, this old clip of the Ponniyin Selvan actress is going viral on the internet, where she is seen head over heels in love with Abhishek. In this old clip, you can see an interviewer asking about the materialistic and expensive things both Abhishek and Aishwarya gifted to each other, where Ash mentions that honestly, she wants a lifetime of togetherness with Abhishek and nothing else. And the fans are in awe of them and want them to behave the same as they did 16 years ago. But they both have aged gracefully and have the utmost respect for each other, as was clearly seen at the latest event of The Archies.

Talking about Ash and Abhishek heading for a separation, there are many instances that make the netizens wonder so. There are several comments on the same video that claims they are divorced. One user commented," And they divorced". with a laughing emoji. But the truth is that the couple are extremely happy with each other. Recently even Amitabh Bachchan shared a cryptic post amid the ongoing divorce rumours of his son and daughter in law and netizens called is a classy response.