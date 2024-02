Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most loved Bollywood actresses and her journey is every hit remarkable and inspiring. Aishwarya who is known for her super kind and poised nature was once called arrogant by her brother Aditya Rai. Well, siblings are someone who know you inside out and sometimes leave you stunned and embarrassed by revealing your unwanted secrets in front of others and this is what exactly Aishwarya had faced. This old video of the Bollywood diva is being resurfaced on the internet, where the Ponniyin Selvan actress is seen making an appearance on a celebrity chat show of late actor Farooq Shaikh, where he is seen asking Aditya Rai to reveal one habit about Aishwarya that he doesn't like. Also Read - When Aishwarya Rai Bachchan lashed out at Kapil Sharma for indirectly fat shaming her on his show [Watch]

Watch the video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan calling her arrogant on national television that leaves the actress stunned.

Aditya who looked very camera shy called his sister Aishwarya arrogant, and after seeing her strong facial reaction he added that she is nice but arrogant and strong-headed. Aishwarya then admitted that these things happen among siblings. And we totally get it. Aishwarya shares a great bond with her sibling and mom Brinda Rai. In fact most of the time Aishwarya prefers to be with her mom, especially after the loss of her father.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan often makes headlines due to the dispute in the Bachchan family. It is claimed that there is a constant feud in the Bachchan household due to the tiff between Aishwarya and her mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan and sister-in-law Shweta Bachchan Nanda. In fact, the reports claimed that Aishwarya left separately from Bachchan's. But these are just rumours and no Bachchan member has ever reacted to these constant speculations.

