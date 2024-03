There are lot written about Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s divorce news, but the couple always maintained to not pay any attention to the constant gossip around their lives as they are aware being celebrities these things happen and they will never react to it. Talking about Aishwarya and Abhishek they have been happily married for 16 years and there was a time when they used to indulge in PDA and leave their fans swooning over their crackling chemistry. This one video will send Ash and Abhi shippers into a meltdown. Also Read - Throwback to when Ranbir Kapoor said 'Sharam aati thi' about romancing Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Watch the video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan openly giving a flying kiss to hubby Abhishek Bachchan.

In this video, Aishwarya can be seen on a stage where she gives a flying kiss to her hubby Abhishek who is standing along withand, where they tell her to give them kisses as well. Theactress being the sweetest diva that she is, gave three kisses to including her hubby again, Farah jokes that the kisses are only for them, as he gets them at home as well. And this leaves Abhishek in an embarrassing spot, while the audience at the award function has a good laugh over Farah’s sense of humour.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are head over heels in love with each other and no matter what the speculations are around, they are intact. Lately, Abhishek and Aishwarya once again quashed their divorce rumours by attending the Ambani bash together where their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan grabbed all the limelight with her super stunning transformation.

Aishwarya and Abhishek are one of the most popular couples in the tinsel town and the curiosity around their personal lives is always at its peak.