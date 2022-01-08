Nysa Devgn, daughter of and , enjoys a massive fan following on social media. She has grown up to be a beautiful woman. She never leaves a chance to make her fans fall head over heels in love with her. And she often takes the internet by storm with her breathtaking pictures and videos that keep surfacing online, thanks to her fan pages. One such video of Nysa's had gone viral in 2020 wherein she had left everyone jaw-dropped with her twerking skills. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News today: Nysa Devgn flaunts her curves in a deep neck top; Hardik Pandya-Natasa Stankovic planning their second baby and more

One of Nysa's fan pages on Instagram, shared the video of the 17-year-old who was seen spending a great time with her girl gang. Several video challenges have cropped up on social media during the lockdown. And while many millennials have taken up the challenge to keep themselves entertained, Nysa too was seen attempting the popular twerk video challenge with her friends.

And needless to say, Nysa grooved to the music like never before and made her fans fall in love with her all over again. In the video, Nysa was seen wearing a crop tank top and blue jeans.

Take a look.

Right from her childhood to becoming a teenager, Nysa has always been a stunning fashionista. She often turns many heads the moment she steps out in the city. Ajay Devgn has always said that he has been a protective father when it comes to Nysa, and it’s evident by the cool and friendly equation the duo share.

Nysa Devgn is a family person to the core as we always find her keenly involved in all family functions. Nysa also shares a cute bond with mom Kajol. The 18-year-old is currently studying International Hospitality at Glion Institute of Higher Education in Switzerland.