Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn have been friends for decades, and the bond they share is unbreakable. Like they say, friends know your secret, and this one video is proof. In this old viral video, you can see Ajay talking about how Salman discussed how his ex-girlfriend Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is dating Vivek Oberoi, and he strongly felt he was not deserving. In this old video, you can see Ajay Devgn and Fardeen Khan making an appearance together on Salman Khan's game show Dus Ka Dum, where he asks them one question that is part of the game: Kitne ko lagta hai kisiko dekh ke is lallu ko yeh ladki kaise mil gayi.

Watch the video of Ajay Devgn spilling Salman Khan's secrets on a public platform, where he hints at how he spoke about his ex-girlfriend Aishwarya Rai Bachchan being with Vivek Oberoi and he felt is Lallu ko yeh kaise mil gayi.

Fardeen Khan adorably tells how people look at him and feel the same when they see him with his wife. While Ajay Devgn hints that Salman Khan also felt the same about his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend, to which the Tiger 3 star behaves unaware, the Bholaa star hints that he made something like 45 calls to him, and that cracks up Salman.

Salman Khan's infamous fight with Vivek Oberoi is still the talk of the town. Vivek had held a press conference where he claimed that Salman had called him more than 45 times and threatened and abused him for being in a relationship with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, while in this entire saga, Ash maintained her dignified silence and kept herself away from the controversy.

Today Aishwarya is happily married with Abhishek Bachchan and he shares a great bong with Ajay Devgn and is extremely cordial with Salman Khan as well.