Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are celebrating their 23rd marriage anniversary today, but there was a time when the former actress had strongly rejected the superstar and didn't want to marry him. Yes, some love stories are meant to happen. And definitely, Akshay and Tina were one of them. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle started their relationship with a casual fling as she didn't want to marry anyone at that point in her life. But the superstar was sure about Tina being the one and only for her. During their first ever appearance on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan, Akshay and Tina made some candid revelations about their relationships that left many stunned and how.

Akshay Kumar had said Twinkle Khanna married him because Mela flopped

In their appearance, Twinkle and Akshay revealed how their marriage happened, where the Mission Raniganj actor revealed that Twinkle was very sure that Mela would be a super hit and her career will take off as a Bollywood actress, but somewhere Akshay was sure the film will tank and they had a bet. The bet was if Mela flops she will marry Akshay and the rest is history. "She was very confident about Mela and said that if the film didn't work, she would get married. Fortunately for me, Mela flopped, and we got married."

When Akshay Kumar was asked to do a medical test before marrying Twinkle Khanna

Akshay Kumar was asked to do a medical test by Dimple Kapadia before his marriage with daughter Twinkle Khanna

23 years Dimple Kapadia was a way of her time, where she without any hesitation asked her would be son-in-law to undergo a medical test to ensure he was physically fit. Indeed at the age of 50 Akshay Kumar is giving a run for money to the younger generation even today. Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are happily married and they are parents of two kids Aarav and Nitara. Their lover story is an unusual one definitely a favourite one.

