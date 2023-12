Abhishek Bachchan has been making headlines due to the alleged rough patch in the Bachchan family. It is claimed that Aishwarya and Abhishek are getting separated and in fact, there were claims about Ash living in a separate house and having left the Bachchan household. But the power couple quashed their separation rumours in style. As Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s past is making news all over after Vivek Oberoi's father Suresh Oberoi in his latest interview claimed that he wasn't aware of his son's relationship with Aishwarya. This old video of Abhishek Bachchan is going viral where you can see Akshay Kumar jokingly pushing Karisma Kapoor towards him ahead of their wedding phase. Also Read - When Vivek Oberoi addressed why Aishwarya Rai didn’t acknowledge him as her 'boyfriend' in public [Watch Video]

Watch the old video of Karisma Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan where netizens cannot stop raving about their crackling chemistry.

Karisma Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan were engaged and they were all set to get married. But Karisma and Abhishek didn't end up getting married and the reason is still better known to them. And this old video of Abhishek and Karisma is making netizens say they had better chemistry and the Ghoomer actor looked so comfortable and happy with him. Also Read - When Vivek Oberoi revealed Sohail Khan promised to sort everything out between him with Salman Khan but the press conference let him down [Watch]

There was a time when Jaya Bachchan announced Karisma Kapoor as a Bachchan bahu and the industry people were sure of them getting hitched. Just like how Akshay Kumar is in this video, but sadly that didn't happen. Today the actors are happy in their respective spaces.