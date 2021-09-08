's mother Aruna Bhatia passed away today morning after illness. She was admitted to Mumbai’s Hiranandani Hospital on September 3 and was in a critical condition. The actor shared this painful news and wrote "She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti." Also Read - Akshay Kumar pens a heart-wrenching note after the demise of his mother Aruna Bhatia; says, 'I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence'

The actor shared a great bond with her mother and said in many interviews that she is the pillar of strength for him. Akshay also emphasised that everyone should spend quality time with parents by sharing some amazing videos and pictures with his family members. In fact, in January, last year, the actor gave us major mother-son goals as he took mother Aruna to her most favourite place in the world and it was the casino of Singapore. Sharing the video of him taking mother to a casino, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Do more of what you love doing and that's exactly what the birthday girl did. Spent the past week in Singapore taking mom to her favorite place in the whole world: the casino."

In August 2019, removed time from shooting schedule and took her mother for a stroll. Sharing the video, he wrote, "Juggled shoot to spend a few days with mom in London. No matter how busy you are with life and growing up, don't forget they are also growing old. So, spend time with them while you still can."

With all these gestures of Akshay Kumar, we can surely say that he was close to his mother.

RIP.