Alia Bhatt has come a long way in her journey, and this viral video is proof. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress' old audition video is going viral, where she is seen narrating the dialogues of Aisha (Konkana Sen) from Wake Up Sid, starring Ranbir Kapoor and helmed by Ayan Mukerji. This Alia Bhatt's audition clip has been mixed with Ranbir Kapoor’s scene from the film, and you can see how the video is in sync. As the audition clip of Alia Bhatt resurfaced on the internet, the netizens had mixed reactions, and they were claiming that she was so bad with the audition and still managed to be became an actress. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Most gorgeous FIRST PICS of Bollywood celebrity couples

Well, Alia didn't win the role in the film, but she definitely won Ranbir for life and even made a remarkable Bollywood career; in fact, her husband RK often heaves praises for the actress and calls her an overachiever in life, and we indeed cannot agree more. "My girlfriend Alia is a bit of an overachiever, and she probably took every class there is -- from guitar to screenwriting. I always feel like an underachiever next to her. But no, I didn’t take any classes. Initially we were dealing with the family crisis, and then I got into reading, spent time with my family, and I watch two-three films every day."

Watch the old audition video of Alia Bhatt that is going viral for a Ranbir Kapoor film.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @ranbirian.forever__

Alia Bhatt faces harsh judgments for this old audition clip. One user commented, " She sucks at acting, forget about looks". Another user commented, "I feel sad for Konkona if she has to see this". One more user said, "Yeh itna bura audition dekar bhi actress ban gayi?". Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor wins the title of best father with this sweet gesture for daughter Raha Kapoor

Alia and Ranbir will together be seen in Brahmastra Part 2. The first part of Brahmastra was a massive hit, and the fans are eagerly waiting for 2025 to witness the Astraverse helmed by Ayan Mukerji. Currently, Alia is enjoying the super success of her latest release, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, along with Ranveer Singh, directed by Karan Johar. Talking about Ranbir, is he all set for his next animal, which is predicted to be a blockbuster, as the actor will be seen in a negative role like never before.