Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan made the best onscreen couple, and till date, their fans are longing to see them once again in the Dulhania series to witness their cracking chemistry. Talking about Alia and Varun, who made their debut together with Student Of The Year, has made their bond stronger over the years, and they are best friends. There is this one old video that has been surfaced online where you can see Varun taking a funny dig at Alia after she leaves him embarrassed by saying that she gives him a massage every day.

Watch the video of Alia Bhatt claiming that she gives Varun Dhawan massages every day, which leaves the Bhediya actor extremely embarrassed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt Fanpage (@aliaxmannat)

Varun asks Alia to keep her mouth shut and think before she speaks, as they had appeared together on Kapil Sharma's show along with their mentor, Karan Johar. Alia tells the audience that she gives Varun a massage every day, to which the actor asks her to correct herself, and she too realises that she made a mistake and says it's a family show and don't think anything haywire, but the massage I am talking about is a face massage, and then Varun tells her that why do you talk? It's better you keep your mouth shut because you talk anything, and then cry and come to me and ask why people write such things about me.

Varun and Alia's chemistry proves that their friendship has come a long way, and today Alia is the Kapoor wife, and things have definitely changed a lot for her as she redeemed herself with her immense talent and overcame the faux pas that she used to make during her public appearances with her statements. Varun and Alia have come a long way with their friendship and they can speak anything and everything with each other.