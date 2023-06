Alia Bhatt is often accused of copying Deepika Padukone by wearing outfits like her when travelling at airports or doing films, like asking Sanjay Leela Bhansali to do an extra film with her because he did three films with DP. And now that this old video of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani has surfaced on the internet, netizens are alleging that she is jealous of Deepika and claiming this video as proof. In this old video, you can see this south Indian actress, Parvathy, praising Deepika for her performances in Cocktail and Tamasha precisely in a round table interview with all other actors, which includes Alia Bhatt as well. While Deepika cannot thank the Qarib Qarib Single actress, Alia Bhatt is all smiles, and the assumption of her smile is that she is unhappy with all the praise. Also Read - Urfi Javed poses topless whilst covering her assets only with rose petals; gets culture-shamed [View Pics]

While the netizens are terming Alia as jealous, the Gangubai Kathiwadi actress fans have come out in huge support of her and are saying that she and Deepika are friends and they both admire each other's work, so there is no question of her being jealous.

Watch the video of Alia Bhatt being called jealous of Deepika Padukone due to THIS reason.

One user commented, "Now I get it ...there is a reason why aalia imitates her all the time... but she can't be one". Another user said, "Alia is not jealous at all in this video. Alia and deepika are always cordial to each other. Dont spread unnecessary hate".

And talking about Deepika, just a few weeks ago she was termed insecure as she shared the BTS of her from the Oscars 2033 ahead of Alia Bhatt's debut at the Met Gala. Well, no one is spared by the internet and these faceless trolls. While these two actresses share a great bond with each other, the world witnessed it during Koffee With Karan. And in fact, they are extremely cordial with each other's husbands; Alia has a release with Ranveer, and he is her buddy, while recently Ranbir and Deepika had a good time during the celebration of 10 years of completion of their film with their co-stars and .