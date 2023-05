Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone are two of the biggest actresses we have in the industry. They have been winning hearts with their acting chops, project choices and international appearances as well. Being the two leading ladies in Bollywood. They are often presented against each other in the media. However, there are certain things that they admire about each other always. Once Alia Bhatt went gaga over how perfect Deepika Padukone looked while she is snapped at the airport. Yep, you read that right. Also Read - Alia Bhatt goes missing from Gucci stars collage video on Seoul Cruise 2024; netizens have mixed reactions

When Alia Bhatt could not stop praising Deepika Padukone and her perfect airport appearances

It happened once on Koffee With Karan when both Alia Bhatt and Deepika Padukone made a joint appearance on 's chat show. They both looked like Yin-yang in black and white dresses. At one point Alia Bhatt began praising Deepika's airport looks. She asks Deepika as to how is it possible for her 9Deepika) to look fab every time she walks out of the airport. A video of the same has been shared by a fan club. It includes various pics of Deepika sashaying through the airport looking super hot and cool at the same time.

Watch the video of Alia Bhatt talking about Deepika Padukone's airport looks below:

Alia Bhatt accused of copying Deepika Padukone

Well, being in the same industry, there's stiff competition as it is and people will often find similarities and make it a big deal. So when Alia Bhatt recently left for Seoul for the Gucci event, the actress' all denim look was compared with Deepika Padukone again. Fans claimed, yet again, that Alia has been copying Deepika's airport-style file. It went viral in entertainment news quite quickly. When Alia graced the cover of a magazine in a neon green tulle gown, the netizens said that she lifted off the dress from Deepika's wardrobe again. Well, they often get compared to about several things. But important is, they cheer on each other despite all kinds of talks about them in the media.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with . Deepika Padukone has Fighter with , Project K with and . The Intern remake with Amitabh Bachchan.