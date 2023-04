There was a time when Ranbir Kapoor was labelled as a Casanova in Bollywood, but this girl who had a huge crush on him and made him the man of his life, and today, he is a proud father of Raha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt is happily married to the man of her life, and today they both are content with each other. There was a time when Ranbir Kapoor was dating Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, and both ladies were head over heels in love with him while he was unsure about them. Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Shah Rukh Khan; Celebs caught fighting or sharing cold vibes with their partners in public

In fact, there are insiders who even used to take digs at Ranbir Kapoor's ladies' man image, and one of them was Alia Bhatt's cousin and Bollywood actor , who made heads turn with his statements on 's show Koffee With Karan. This one video of Emraan captured a lot of attention, where he spoke about how fans are expecting more from Ranbir Kapoor than his ladies man image, and when asked by Karan to give advice to Deepika and Katrina, he said that they both should lose him.

Talking about Emraan, we didn't see him attend Alia and Ranbir's intimate wedding that occurred at their home; it was a small and manageable ritual that they followed, and it was much rarer that they chose to do a simple wedding, unlike other Bollywood couples. On the same note, Katrina and Deepika had the most lavish wedding ever, and they raised the bar for everyone else.

Watch the old video of Emraan Hashmi advising Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone to stay away from Ranbir Kapoor for their own good.

Well, clearly both the girls followed Emraan's advice unintentionally, and today they are both happily married to and , respectively. While Ranbir Kapoor is a changed person, he has come a long way in his journey on a personal level as well. Alia is definitely the perfect and most comfortable Kursi of the constellation. Even Emraan must not have imagined in his wildest dreams that Alia would end up marrying Ranbir Kapoor. Clearly, life is unpredictable, and when it comes to Bollywood, it definitely is.