Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have been married for about 5 decades now. They have dished out couple goals on several occasions for staying by each others' side through thick and thin, highs and lows. They have two amazing kids, Shweta Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan who are now married and have their own family. But there was a time when some startling claims by a politician that left not just the fans but also the Bachchan family in shock. In this story, we will have a look at those shocking claims made by the late Amar Singh. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan at 80 is busier than most young A-listers in Bollywood

Late Amar Singh's shocking claims about Jaya Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan

Years ago, the late Amar Singh who was a member of Rajya Sabha revealed that Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan have been living separately. Amar Singh used to be a close friend of the superstar couple of Bollywood. And in an interview with AbP Majha, Amar Singh shared that even before he met the Kalki 2989 AD star, he (Big B) and Jaya Bachchan were living separately. He claimed that one of them was living in Pratiksha while the other was living in Janak. He also talked about speculations of trouble between Jaya Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. However, he said that he was not responsible for that. This seems to be a result of the fallout between Amar Singh and the Bachchans. Also Read - Rekha in a live in relationship with her secretary Farzana? Yasser Usman reacts to reports

Amar Singh's shocking claims about Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan

That's not it, once as per a report in India.com, late Amar Singh claimed that Amitabh Bachchan warned him from taking Jaya in his political field. He claimed Big B reasoned that she is inconsistent in her nature and habits. Well, that's truly shocking coming from someone who used to be close to them once. The politician who passed away in 2020 also slammed Amitabh Bachchan saying he is Bagh-ujar contrary to his role in the movie Baghban. He said it in the emotional context in an interview with The Telegraph. Also Read - When Amitabh Bachchan made this complain about Deepika Padukone in public and left her speechless [Watch video]

Trending Now

That's not it. Amar Singh also claimed that both Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have treated them with the utmost respect. Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan and the rest of the Bachchan maintained a dignified silence on the matter.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has Nag Ashwin's film Kalki 2989 AD. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Prabhas and Kamal Haasan and more.