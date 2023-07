Deepika Padukone is one of the most beloved actresses in tinsel town; she is a favourite of almost every celebrity, including her Piku co-star Amitabh Bachchan, and this old video that has been resurfaced on the internet is proof. In this old video, you can see Big B complaining about the Pathaan actress who leaves her speechless. Deepika and Amitabh worked together in Sujoy Ghosh's Piku, where the duo was seen playing the roles of father and daughter, and it seems like they bonded extremely well. As you can see while promoting their film together, Deepika revealed that Big B steals her food. Also Read - Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt reveal how Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor have reacted to Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani songs

Watch the viral video of Amitabh Bachchan openly complaining about Deepika Padukone's THIS habit, and don't miss the actress's reaction, who was sitting right beside him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone Fanpage ? (@deepikapadukone_bangalorefc)

Amitabh Bachchan then reacts to this cute allegation made by Deepika and tells the media about Deepika's eating habits, namely that she eats every three minutes a day while normal people like us have three meals a day. The megastar adds that this isn't a complaint that Deepika eats every three minutes a day, but he wonders where the food goes and asks DP to show herself as she is so thin.

One user comments in the video, " I personally think that this is the best father nd daughter relationship. I I had saw many father and daughter based movies but never saw like them " Another user wrote, "Only she can say that to the respected senior Bachchan . .the most amazing chemistry".

This leaves Deepika a tad embarrassed, and she goes home. The fans are in love with their off-screen chemistry and are eagerly waiting for them to get back together with their next film, The Intern, which is a remake of the Hollywood film of the same name starring Anna Hathaway and Robert Dinero. While they will also be seen in Kalki 2898 AD, which stars Prabhas in the lead.