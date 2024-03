Amitabh Bachchan is a true example of a rose like a phoenix. There was a time when the Shahenshah of Bollywood faced massive embarrassment after going bankrupt as there were creditors at his door to take their money back after he faced huge losses with his production company AB Corp that was founded in 1995. The production company brought down Amitabh Bachchan and no one was offering work to him. But he resurrected and redeemed himself like never before, and till date, at the age of 81, he is working and is the busiest actor of his age. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan breaks silence on reports of hospitalisation and angioplasty; calls it 'fake'

Watch the video of Amitabh Bachchan recalling his bankruptcy days and how this Ambani came ahead and offered him financial help to clear all his debts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmi_baba (@pictuerrrrrr)

There was a time when he saw no roads to betterment and there was one person who offered him help and that is Mr Dhirubhai Ambani. In this old video of the Brahmastra star he is seen narrating how it waswho offered him help to clear all his debts, but he refused. Bachchan narrates how is he thankful to Dhirubhai that he offered him this much money that would clear all his dues, but he didn’t take that help and started looking for a job and the rest is history. Amitabh Bachchan had the debt of 90 crore and the creditors were ready to seize his home, he revealed in one of his interview.

While Big B was narrating this story in the Reliance stadium, Mukesh Ambani was all emotional and nodded his head in agreement. The business tycoon is a through gentleman and once again proved he values his relationships more than anything. Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan recovering at home after undergoing angioplasty; here's why fans can heave a sigh of relief

Today Ambanis and Bachchans share a great rapport and the reason is crystal clear.

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Watch the video of Amitabh Bachchan