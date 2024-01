Amitabh Bachchan is undoubtedly the Shahenshah of Bollywood. Throughout his career spanning over fifty years, he has consistently proven his mettle and given a tough competition to the younger actors with his impeccable acting skills and discipline. While Kapoors and Khans may dominate the box office, it's always the senior Bachchan who remains the epitome of being the most respected and successful actor. Despite facing numerous struggles during his initial days in acting, Amitabh Bachchan never gave up. Even when a director shamed him for being Harivansh Rai's son in front of 200 people during the shoot of Kaalia. Also Read - Salaar: Prashanth Neel reveals the character of Prabhas was inspired by Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan's traumatic experience on the sets of Kaalia

Tinnu Anand, the renowned director of the movie Kaalia, featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Parveen Babi, recently shared some fascinating behind-the-scenes moments from the film. Tinnu expressed his fondness for the legendary Bachchan and revealed how they have always been more than just a director-actor duo, but true friends. During the filming of Kaalia, Tinnu's father, the celebrated writer Inder Raj Anand, penned an Urdu dialogue for Amitabh Bachchan's character that read, 'Kya naza ki takleefon mein maza, jab maut na aaye jawaani mein'. Also Read - Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan bids a final goodbye to the show with a teary eyed; emotional fans say, ‘It’s an end of an era’

Upon reading the line, Tinnu knew right away that it would be a challenging task for Amitabh Bachchan to deliver it with perfection. Astonishingly, Inder Raj Anand, who typically avoided visiting the sets, made a surprise appearance on the day when Amitabh was scheduled to shoot the scene featuring the dialogue. Also Read - Salaar: Prabhas is over the moon after the much awaited success reveals Prashanth Neel

Trending Now

When Inder Raj Anand arrived on set, Amitabh Bachchan became furious with Tinnu for not informing him about Inder's visit. However, Tinnu explained that he too was unaware of the arrival. Eventually, Amitabh started shooting for the scene but he struggled to deliver the Urdu dialogues perfectly. Inder tried to correct him a few times, but when Amitabh still couldn't get it right, he exploded in anger.

Tinnu recalled his father telling Amitabh that it was a shame that Harivansh Rai Bachchan's son couldn't speak Urdu. Inder boldly said this to Amitabh in front of 200 people. Amitabh asked Tinnu to excuse him for 10 minutes. Although Tinnu was concerned that Amitabh would never come back on set, Inder was confident that if Amitabh was indeed Harivansh Rai's son, he would come back. After a few minutes, Amitabh returned and performed the scene again. This time, the way he spoke those Urdu dialogues left Inder with no other option but to embrace the senior Bachchan.