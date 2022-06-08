is celebrating her birthday today. She turns 65 today. She is known for films like , Drishti, , , and many more. She is also known for her alleged relationship with . So Dimple and got married in 1973. Dimple was 15 years younger to him. They had two daughters - and . However, there were problems in their marriage and it was apparently because Rajesh didn’t want her to continue doing films. They got separated in 1982. After their separation, there were reports of her Dimple bonding with Sunny Deol. They were a part of many films like Arjun, Manzil-Manzil, Aag Ka Gola, Gunah and Narsimha. Also Read - Tandav 2: Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub shares LATEST UPDATE on second season of Saif Ali Khan web series [EXCLUSIVE]

Now, Sunny was believed to be in a relationship with before his alleged relationship with Dimple. In an interview, Amrita Singh spoke about Sunny and Dimple's alleged affair. She said that Dimple was having her cake and eating it too. She added that Dimple had nothing to lose she's got her guy where she wants him. "So what if it's not heading anywhere? When you've already lived a life, you are happy with a relationship that's at the status quo," Amrita had said.

Well, that was Amirta without mincing any words.

According to reports, Dimple and Sunny were so close at one point that her daughters, Twinkle Khanna and Rinke Khanna had started addressing Sunny as 'Chote Papa'. According to reports, Sunny and Dimple were spotted together on a train in London a few years ago. Pics of them holding hands had gone viral.