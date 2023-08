Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan. There's a buzz on the internet about how Saif and Amrita have delivered themselves because of the strong resemblance between the siblings and their parents. While Sara looks like Amrita, Ibrahim is a carbon copy of Saif. Sara and Ibrahim were brought up by Amrita after she separated from Saif. And once, Amrita said that she would slap Sara if she married young like her. Also Read - Sara Ali Khan reacts to trolling on her temple visits, reveals she does not have a single designer wear in her wardrobe

Amrita Singh is a very upfront and no-nonsense kind of woman. She doesn't indulge in gossip and likes to keep it to herself. Once a picture from a magazine interview went viral in which Amrita said that she would have slapped her daughter had done what she did. Amrita has always been unabashedly herself. The actress got married to Saif Ali Khan in 1991 much to the surprise of everyone. Saif, back then was considered a Casanova. Reports would surface about him changing girlfriends very often, but things changed when he met Amrita. They got married in a hush-hush way. The age gap of 12 years did not bother them either. However, after 13 years of their wedding, the two of them parted ways.

Amrita Singh, Saif Ali Khan separation, Sara Ali Khan's take on it

Back then reports went wild over the reason for their split. Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan's separation was rumoured to be a result of Saif's growing proximity to Italian model and actress Rosa Catalano. But Saif had refused claims saying that Amrita's behaviour had changed with him and his family which put a dent in their relationship. Sara Ali Khan opened up on the impact of the marriage and separation on her in an interview with an entertainment news portal. She said that her mom Amrita Singh had forgotten to laugh and was not happy in the marriage. She said that it was better to live apart than to be unhappy. The actress shared that the separation was the best decision at that time. After all these year, they both are happy in their own world and lives.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan has Ae Watan Mere Watan, Metro In Dino, Murder Mubarak and Mission Eagle with Tiger Shroff.