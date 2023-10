Amrita Singh once upon a time admitted to being in a relationship with Sunny Deol and revealed that her separation from the Gadar 2 actor always hurt her. Amrita Singh is a strong, independent woman today who brought up her kids Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan so beautifully being a single mother. But there was a time when she was vulnerable and faced difficulties in overcoming the mistakes that she had made in her relationships. One of the old interviews of the actress has been resurfaced online, where she has openly spoken about her alleged affairs with Sunny Deol and more. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 8: Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol to grace Karan Johar's chat show after 18 years?

Amrita reportedly said," Every time I’ve been involved in a relationship, whether it was with Sunny, Ravi, or Vinod, I gave in 100 percent. And when it ends, I feel that I have been cut out of an eternal piece of my body." Also Read - Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol NOT invited for Hema Malini 75th birthday bash? [Exclusive]

Adding further to her failed relationships, Amrita admitted that separation from Sunny Deol still hurts her." All my past relationships still mean a lot to me. I feel for Sunny. I'm absolutely normal with him. I feel happy if RAVI does well at his game. I still care like crazy for Vinod because we had some super times together. But I don't mope and mourn because there's no point in walking backward. I'll never attain anything. Maybe there's something better in store for me ahead. I'm sounding like some mature Buddhi, ain't I? What to do: Life has taught me so much so soon. At least I'm one good bloody learner."

Amrita Singh led her life with dignity, and today she is called one of the most loved and respected actresses in the industry. Recently, Amrita Singh made heads turn when she was spotted outside Sunny Deol's house along with Dimple Kapadia, and Netizens hailed it as an exes reunion. Sunny Deol even today is alleged to be in a secret relationship with veteran actress Dimple Kapadia.