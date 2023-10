Ranbir Kapoor has often expressed being upset with Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan, and he has even wished that every celebrity should ban the show, as he has done it along with his best friend and Bollywood diva Anushka Sharma. The reason why Ranbir Kapoor gets irked with Karan Johar’s show is quite evident in this video, where the Animal star was seen making an appearance on one of the episodes of KWK along with Ranveer Singh which was also his last presence on the show, where KJo asks the actor about his relationship with Deepika Padukone and mentions to address the elephant in the room. Also Read - Animal: Ranbir Kapoor slashes fee by 50 per cent for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film for THIS reason?

Watch the video of Ranbir Kapoor irritatingly asking Karan Johar to stop questioning him about Deepika Padukone.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranbir Kapoor⭐ Dhruvil Panchal (@rkdpcute)

Ranbir looks evidently upset with Karan Johar and strongly reacts that there is no elephant in the room, they both have happily moved on, and it’s high time that even Karan Johar’s show should also move on. And you can see in the same video that KJo is a tad embarrassed by the question that he asked Ranbir. And Ranveer, who was in a relationship with Deepika at the time, was seen removing his shoes and directing towards Karan. Also Read - Animal teaser OUT: Ranbir Kapoor is here to rule in his baddy avatar in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s gangster drama

In one of his interview Ranbir Kapoor had strongly spoke about never going on KJO' show Koffee with Karan. "I am, I was forced this season. Me and Anushka were actually going to protest and get the film industry together, to stop this, it’s not fair". This video has been bringing a lot of trolling for Karan Johar, which the filmmaker is used to, while the netizens are hailing Ranbir for saying that only he can talk to Karan in this way, and he is the only star kid who doesn’t entertain Karan Johar and his gossip. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor birthday: ‘Raha’s papa’ gets a special cake from Neetu Kapoor; see post

Trending Now

Well, Deepika and Ranbir share a great bond today, and they will be seen working together in Brahmastra 2, helmed by Ayan Mukerji.