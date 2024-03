There is a reason why Anant Ambani is compared to his great-grandfather and businessman Dhirubhai Ambani, and this old video is proof. Anant Ambani’s first salary came from him selling balloons, hard to believe right? The story is narrated by none other than Anant’s godfather and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, in this old video you can see Anant being all fit and fine when he is answering the Jawan star’s question about his first income, and he reveals his first income was Rs 50. The superstar then questioned Anant about his first earnings to which he said, " You will be ashamed, let it be". Also Read - When Amitabh Bachchan revealed THIS Ambani offered him money to clear all the debts during his financial crisis [Watch]

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

Watch the video of Shah Rukh Khan revealing how much Anant Ambani earned in his first salary as a balloon seller.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NEHU SRKIAN ? (@srk.nehakakkar)

Shah Rukh Khan then tells how Anant was a kid and like every regular kid he also bought a balloon of Rs 15 when he went for a walk along with grandfather Dhirubhai Ambani. Later what Anant did was not what every regular 6-year-old does. He went to the market and bought packets of balloons for rupees 2 and as the air was free he blew the balloon and sold it, that's how he earned his first salary at the age of 6 years old. Anant says, " I went to the market and bought the balloon as air is for free, I blew all the balloons and sold it off". The little Ambani was a visionary boy since the beginning.

Anant Ambani is the youngest Ambani member and his pre-wedding function in Jamnagar was an event to remember with Radhika Merchant. Anant and Radhika will be getting married in July of this year. Also Read - Meet bahu of Mukesh Ambani’s brother, her home near Antilia comes at an insane amount

Watch the video of Anant Ambani's speech