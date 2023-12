Ranbir Kapoor was a bully in these early days, and this video is proof. Animal star was fun-loving and jovial, but there are times when you cross limits in pulling someone’s leg, and that leaves many wondering how. And there was a time when Ranbir left Katrina Kaif extremely angry at him while they were promoting their film, Rajneeti. Katrina looked a bit happy in Ranbir’s company and expressed her disgust when he actually crossed his limits when joking around. Also Read - Animal Box Office Collection Day 17: Ranbir Kapoor starrer defeats Pathaan; becomes highest grossing Bollywood film in Canada, Australia

Watch the viral video of Ranbir Kapoor getting cheeky with Katrina Kaif that left the Tiger 3 actress irked.

in the video is seen fixing her mic with the help of her woman staff as she was promoting Rajneeti with Ranbir along witAs Kat was fixing her mic, Ranbir was seen telling her,'Din bhar mic girte rehta hai, help chahie'. Kat angrily snaps at him and says,' Listen, you don't...' Ranbir doesn't take her warning into consideration and continues to irk her, mimicking and saying, 'Ladti rehti hai hamesha'. This old video of Ranbir is receiving a lot of trolling, and netizens point out how privileged star kids behave with outsiders.

Ranbir and Katrina share a history; they are ex-lovers. But today they have both happily moved on in their respective lives. Katrina is happily married to Bollywood's most talented actor, Vicky Kaushal, while RK is married to Alia Bhatt and is a happy father to his daughter, Raha Kapoor.

Katrina, who had a bitter breakup with the actor, had called him a difficult person to work with and said it would never happen again. "It's very difficult. People now have proof that he is a very trying and testing person. Ranbir has also gestured (to me) to not work on a film together. It will never happen again." Indeed, fans cannot wish to see them together again on the big screen.