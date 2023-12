There was a time when Ranbir Kapoor’s personal life made more headlines compared to his professional life. The Animal star was labelled as Casanova due to his links ups and break ups with the leading ladies of B Town. A younger Ranbir Kapoor used to happily appear on Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan and spoke candidly like never before. As Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal is creating waves at the box office and leaving fans astonished, this old video of the actor is going viral where he is seen talking about his breakup and more. Also Read - Alia Bhatt pens heartfelt note for Ranbir Kapoor as Animal takes a great start at box office; reveals about Raha taking first steps

Ranbir Kapoor candidly spoke about his life on Karan Johar's show Koffee With Karan which he has banned himself to be on now. The rapid fire of the Animal star is going viral on the internet where Karan asked him some controversial questions, and he happily answered, the actor was asked what's the best thing about breakup, he said the breakup. And the netizens feel that he is talking about Deepika Padukone as that time he was reportedly dating Katrina Kaif. Also Read - Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga opens up on backlash over 'non-consensual kiss' in Kabir Singh; 'Bhool jao...'

Watch the video of Ranbir Kapoor where he happily speaks about his breakup and you can guess if he is speaking about Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif. Also Read - Animal box office collection day 1: Ranbir Kapoor roars loud but fails to beat Jawan; Telugu version takes a flying start

Trending Now

View this post on Instagram A post shared by vai (@celeb_coffee_chat)

Ranbir Kapoor was also asked to react on actors not doing onscreen kiss with their leading ladies to which he said that because he kisses them off screen. Indeed the Kapoor boy was living the Casanova image at that time. The actor even endorsed to use condom and mentioned how one should use it and not abuse it.

Today Ranbir is happily married to Alia Bhatt and is proud father of daughter Raha Kapoor. Ranbir is a changed person today and has won the tag of best father in the world by his father-in-law Mahesh Bhatt.