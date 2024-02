It’s hard to digest the fact that Ranbir Kapoor was unrecognizable in front of the fans in India but it did happen and the actor took it gracefully. A few months ago Ranbir Kapoor was spotted at the airport and was called Akshay Kumar by young fans, he even turned around and showed them their face that he wasn't Akshay but Ranbir. However, the fans failed to recognize him and still called him Akshay. As Ranbir was at the airport, he turned and looked at the paparazzi saying that they didn't recognise him and he kept walking and didn't wait too long for the pictures. Also Read - After Love And War, Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal to team up yet again for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Park?

Watch the video of Ranbir Kapoor being called Akshay Kumar by fans

Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most versatile actors in Bollywood and apart from his acting skills, he wins hearts with his humility. Ranbir is one actor who till date has never dia shop to any pictures to his fans despite being extremely tired. And even this video shows how gracefully he took this mistake from the young fans.

Ranbir Kapoor's upcoming films

On the professional front, Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Love And War along with wife and Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal. The film is helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The actor is also gearing up for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. Ranbir Kapoor will be seen in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal Park too where he will be seen playing a double role. Brahmastra 2 and 3 is also Ranbir Kapoor's dream prevent with his wife Alia directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Currently, the actor has visited Jamnagar along with his wife Alia and daughter Raha Kapoor to attend the wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant.