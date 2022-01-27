When Anushka Sharma revealed why she fell for Virat Kohli and was happiest to have him as her LIFE partner

and Virat Kohli are the happiest goofiest and most private couple. They always believed in keeping their personal life away from the media glare. Today they are a happy couple and a proud parent for their first born Vamika and wish the same for her till she becomes an adult and makes her decision for herself. Anushka often revealed that she finds Virat like her and that is one of the reasons she gets along with him. In one of her interviews, the actress revealed why she fell for her hubby and was happiest to have him as her life partner, " His honesty is something I deeply value. I’m an honest person and have suffered on account of that. He’s brutally honest too. I’m so happy that I met someone like him because we both lead our lives with complete honesty. It’s so transparent and clean. I have a life partner with whom nothing is pretentious. Everything is real. Also, the fact that we both support each other. He’s someone, who’s constantly trying to get better professionally and as an individual. I’m also like that. We don’t take ourselves so seriously. We’re similar as people. That’s why we get along". Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa's awkward mirror selfie sets tongues wagging; Anushka Sharma warns Priyanka Chopra Jonas on motherhood and more

Recently when Virat announced to step down as India's captain in cricket, she wrote a heartwarming post for him mentioned how proud is she of having him, " I remember the day in 2014 when you told me that you have been made the captain as MS had decided to retire from test cricket. I remember MS, you & I having a chat later that day & him joking about how quickly your beard will start turning grey. We all had a good laugh about it. Since that day, I've seen more than just your beard turning grey. I've seen growth. Immense growth. Around you & within you. And yes, I am very proud of your growth as the captain of the Indian National Cricket team & what achievements the team had under your leadership. But I'm more proud of the growth you achieved within you".