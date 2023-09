Veteran singer Asha Bhosle turns 90 today. The singer, who has crooned over 11,000 songs is one of the most popular and sought after singers in the Hindi film industry. In a career spanning over eight decades, Asha has received several awards and recognitions, including the Dadasaheb Phalke Award and was also honoured by the Government of India with the Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian honour in the country in 2008. In a throwback interview, Asha had spoken about how she tries to bring a ‘twist’ to all her songs and also recalled an interesting incident when a music director mistook her for cousin and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. Also Read - Asha Bhosle slams makers of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani for their 'inability to compose original songs'

Asha Bhosle spoke about healthy competition with cousin Lata Mangeshkar Also Read - As Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani brings back Asha Bhosle's Jhumka Gira Re, here's what the veteran singer thinks about remixes

In an old interview, Asha had spoken about having a ‘healthy competition’ with cousin and singer Lata Mangeshkar. Asha and Lata were both one of the top singers in the country during the 80’s and 90’s and crooned the majority of the Hindi film songs. While both the singers had a stellar voice, a music director once mistook Lata’s voice as Asha’s and called the latter to sing for his film. Also Read - Har Ghar Tiranga anthem starring Prabhas, Virat Kohli, Amitabh Bachchan and more faces criticism for this reason

Trending Now

In an interview with India Today, Asha Bhosle revealed that she clarified to the music director that the song wasn’t sung by her, but Lata Mangeshkar. “That day, I thought that I need to do something different, otherwise, I would not be able to make a mark for myself because Lata didi is already there,” the singer added.

Asha went on to reveal that she used to watch Hollywood films and musicals and would try to incorporate those elements into her singing to make her style stand out.

The veteran singer also spoke about the times when she had to sing with Lata Mangeshkar for a song and said that she would anticipate how Lata would sing. “It was both our habits to incorporate a ‘twist’ into the song. So, I had to think what twist she could add and prepare myself for my twist. It was always a healthy competition,” the singer added.

Lata and Asha sang one of the most popular and iconic songs in Hindi cinema and crooned over 80 songs together, including Mann Kyu Behka, Main Chali Main Chali and more.