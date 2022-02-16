When Bappi Lahiri revealed how his LOVE for gold helped him GROW in his career

The loss of Bappi Lahiri is indeed saddening and it has left everyone heartbroken. Along with his fans and friends and family, the entire nation is mourning his death. Bappi Lahiri was one of the most loved singers and his loss has left the void forever. Bappi Lahiri was an impeccable singer and his talent was remarkable. Apart from his singing, he was known for his immense love for GOLD. He was a gold king. Bappi Lahiri once spoke bout his love for gold in an interaction with the media, " Gold is my lucky charm. When I recorded of Zakhmi, my mummy gave me a gold chain with a locket that has God’s name. When I got married, Mrs Lahiri said that gold is very lucky. As my married life passed by, my gold chains got bigger. But yes, the gold Ganpati around my neck keeps me safe. Today, if someone wears gold chains, they say why are you copying Bappida. Only a few people have such an image. Elvis Presley had a gold cross, Michael Jackson has sunglasses and Elton John has a hat." Bappi Da even addressed being trolled for being the goldman, however, he didn't bother much and had once said, " I know people make fun of me but I can’t help it, gold is lucky for me. It’s my pehchaan, just like my music". Indeed there was no one like Bappi Da! Also Read - RIP Bappi Lahiri: From throwback picture with Lata Mangeshkar and other stars to his hall of fame; a look into the late singer-composer's life in pictures

As per quoted by PTI, " Bappi Lahiri had been admitted to the hospital for a month and was discharged on Monday. But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight