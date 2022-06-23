When Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actress Tabu confessed of being single because of Ajay Devgn; ‘He threatened boys who came close to me’

This kind of bond between actors and actress is very rare. Ajay Devgn and Tabu share this rare friendship that is extremely admirable. Tabu and Ajay's camaraderie is something that few are aware of. There was a time when Tabu in an interview had revealed that she is single till date due to Ajay. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12's Aneri Vajani, Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash and more stars who QUIT top TV shows for reality shows

In her interactions with the media, she had said, "He (Ajay) was my cousin Sameer Arya’s neighbor and close buddy, a part of my growing up years and that has laid the foundation of our relationship. When I was young, Sameer and Ajay would spy on me, follow me around and threaten to beat up any boys who are caught talking to me. They were the big bullies and if I am single today, it is because of Ajay. I hope he repents and regrets what he did". Also Read - Priyanka Chopra to SRK: A look at Bollywood stars and their expensive homes in foreign countries

Tabu had even said that the one person who she can count on in life is Ajay Devgn," If there is anyone I can count on, it’s Ajay. He is like a child and yet so protective. The atmosphere on set when he’s around is stress-free. We share a unique relationship and an unconditional affection". Tabu Also Read - Trending Hollywood News Today: Bill Cosby found guilty of sexually assaulting a minor, Amber Heard and Cara Delevingne's viral kissing picture and more

While Tabu also admitted that she is happy and content in her life and is enjoying her singlehood and has made her friends family her family. The actress had even said that she has no regrets about not getting married. " I do not think single is a bad word. There may have been a stigma attached to being single in the past, but not anymore. Your happiness comes from many things unconnected with the status of your relationship. On your own, you can deal with your aloneness, but with a wrong partner, what could follow would be worse than any kind of loneliness."

Tabu is right now enjoying the success of 2. The actress has been receiving a lot of accolades for her outstanding performance. Tabu and Ajay were last seen together in . Their chemistry is unmatchable and the fans of the stars are eagerly waiting for them o reunite on screen soon.