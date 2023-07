Ameesha Patel is currently in the news as the film Gadar 2 is going to release in August. There is a lot of anticipation around this film as it is after years that the part of one of the most loved film starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel is coming to the theatres. Ameesha Patel is in the news for several reasons including a court case. Amidst this, an old video of Bipasha Basu talking about Ameesha Patel has hit the internet. Ages ago, on Koffee With Karan, Bipasha Basu had reacted to comments made by Ameesha about her film Jism. Also Read - Gadar 2: Ameesha Patel drops major spoiler from film, angry fans slam her for 'spoiling the suspense'

When Bipasha Basu REACTED to Ameesha Patel's comment on her hips

In the video that has resurfaced on the internet, Karan Johar tells Bipasha Basu that Ameesha Patel made a comment saying that she would not do a film like Jism as her grandmother would not like it. Bipasha reacted to these comments by saying that Ameesha Patel does not have the physical attributes to carry a film like Jism. She further added that she would not cast Ameesha for Jism as her whole frame is wrong. She called Ameesha 'petite' and 'small'. Bipasha Basu was quoted saying, "You need to be a woman, like a total package, not just bodily but you have to have a very strong personality. I think she is too petite, too small to do that."

Karan Johar also reminded Bipasha Basu of Ameesha Patel's comment on her hips. To this, the Jism actress responded saying that she agrees her hips were big and she does not mind that. She rather thanked Ameesha Patel for saying that as now her hips are small.

Check out Bipasha Basu's video below:

Meanwhile, Ameesha also hit headlines recently as she shared a major spoiler of Gadar 2 on the internet. On social media, she wrote about a scene from Gadar 2 in which Sunny Deol aka Tara Singh appears to be a mourning a loss of someone. Fans were wondering if it was Sakeena who is dead. Responding to this, she wrote, "Hey all my lovely fans!! Too many of you have been concerned and worried about this shot from GADAR 2 thinking it is SAKEENA who is dead!!! Well, it’s not !! Who it is I can’t say but it is NOT SAKEENA! So please don’t worry !! Love u all" Netizens got furious over this and blamed her for sharing a spoiler.