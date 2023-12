Gangster Dawood Ibrahim, the mastermind behind the 1993 Mumbai bombings killed more than 250 people and left several injured. He has been admitted to the hospital in Karachi with serious health complications. As per sources, he underwent treatment and there have been reports that he was poisoned. Several people know Dawood's connection with Bollywood. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - After Siddhanth Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar, Irrfan Khan to portray underworld don Dawood Ibrahim in Deepika Padukone's Sapna Didi

Legendary actor Rishi Kapoor has always been considered the most versatile star of all time. He gained a lot of fame and success with his acting chops. He started his journey at a young age and his impeccable work in the industry made him create a special place in the hearts of the people. Well, he grabbed a lot of headlines for his alleged affairs with his co-star. In his autobiography, Khullam Khulla: Rishi Kapoor Uncensored shared interesting deets about his life. He even mentioned about his meeting with Dawood. He mentioned that Bhai had invited him and his friends to Dubai home for tea.

Dawood even offered monetary help to Rishi, but the actor declined the offer. After a few years, they again bumped into each other at a store in UAE. Rishi even confirmed that Dawood he had sent his aide to Raj Kapoor's funeral. Rishi Kapoor even said that he did not regret his meeting with the DOn and was bashed for his comment.

Bobby actor Rishi Kapoor wrote about his father's colorful life and also spoke his heart out about his love for cinema, leading ladies and more. He even confirmed his alleged involvement with Vyjayanthimala and Nargis. Late, actor Rishi Kapoor revealed that Raj Kapoor was a man in love but other than his mother, Krishna Raj Kapoor.