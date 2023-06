There is a lot of debate over older actors romancing younger actresses in Bollywood, but it seems like that is not going to end anytime soon. But there are few pairs that have become favourites over the years, and one of them is Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s hood. They were last seen together in Pathaan, and their chemistry created fireworks at the box office. Pathaan is the most successful film in the history of the Hindi film industry. While we love this Jodi, everyone is aware of the massive age difference between them, including the Fighter star herself and left SRK go oops. Also Read - Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Deepika Padukone; actresses who played the role of mothers to co stars of the same age

Watch this throwback video of Deepika Padukone leaving Shah Rukh Khan tad bit embarrassed as she tells him that she wasn't even born when he tries to flirt with her, recalling his younger days.

In this old video that has resurfaced on the internet and is going viral, you can see Deepika reminding SRK that she wasn't even born as he attempts to flirt with her. Deepika is seen talking about her life, where she tells the journalist that she is from Banglore and it's been only five years that she has come to Mumbai, to which the journalist tells her that even Shah has spent his younger days in the same city and in fact the same area, to which SRK exciting asks Deepika about the details of her address and tells her that when he was a child he used to come and meet one girl, weren't you that girl? He jokes. Deepika ends the joker once and for all and tells him that she wasn't even born at that time.

Today, Deepika and Shah Rukh Khan are great friends and stand for each other through thick and thin. Recently, at the success press conference of Pathaan, Deepika was all praise for SRK and even thanked him for giving her the biggest break of her career in . Indeed, this friendship has come a long way.