Dharmendra's personal life made all the headlines back in the day. Reportedly, the veteran Bollywood actor tied the nuptial knot with 'Dream Girl' Hema Malini without divorcing his first wife Prakash Kaur. Not long after the wedding, Dharmendra was called a "womaniser" by many. It was then that Prakash Kaur had come out in support of her estranged husband.

Prakash Kaur’s reaction on Dharmanedra called ‘womaniser’

In an old interview with Stardust, Prakash Kaur slammed those who dubbed Dharmendra a womaniser. She said, "Why only my husband, any man would have preferred Hema to me. How dare anyone call my husband a womaniser when half the industry is doing the same thing? All heroes are having affairs and getting married a second time."

Prakash Kaur on Dharmendra as a husband and father

Prakash Kaur said that although Dharmendra might not be the ideal husband, he always behaved respectfully with her. Prakash Kaur further ascertained that Dharmendra was the "best father" to his children, who in turn loved him unconditionally. "He never neglects them," said Prakash Kaur.

Dharmendra and his kids

Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur got married in 1954. They share four children together, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, who are both actors, and two daughters Vijeta and Ajeita.

Dharmendra and Hema Malini got married on May 2, 1980. The couple share two daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

On June 18, when Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol married his long-time partner Drisha Acharya, Prakash Kaur was seen at the wedding. Hema Malini and her daughters skipped the star-studded event. Later on, Esha Deol wished the couple a happy married life in an Instagram post.

Dharmendra upcoming films

Dharmendra will next be seen in director Karan Johar’s upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in lead roles. Apart from that, the film also stars Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is slated to hit the big screens on July 28.