Filmmaker and former chairman of Central Board of Film Certification Pahlaj Nihalani recently spoke about his equation with several Bollywood actors and his experience of working as a top producer. The filmmaker, who has produced over 10 films including Shola Aur Shabnam, Ilzaam and Andaz, recalled working with late actor Divya Bharti and revealed why she refused to do the film. Recalling the details of their first meeting, Pahlaj said that Divya was supposed to be a part of the film Aankhen with Chunky Pandey, but threw huge tantrums upon being casted opposite him.

Pahlaj Nihalani recalls meeting Divya Bharti for the first time

In a recent interview with Bollywood Thikana, Pahlaj Nihalani revealed that he first met Divya Bharti after Gadar 2 star Sunny Deol’s secretary showed him her pictures. The filmmaker said that at the time, he said that Divya must lose some weight in order to be cast in his film, but by the time she lost the weight and joined the cast of Shola Aur Shabnam, the crew had almost finished shooting. With only 5-6 days of work left on the film, the filmmaker revealed that the entire movie had been shot without a heroine. Pahlaj revealed that when he first met Divya in person, he liked her personality and thus offered her more films.

When Divya Bharti threw tantrums on being cast opposite Chunky Pandey

Pahlaj went on to cast Divya for his film Aankhen. The filmmaker revealed that when Divya got to know that she would be cast opposite Chunky Pandey, she threw a huge tantrum and began threatening to do things. He added that Divya asked to meet Pahlaj and when he went to meet her, she questioned him if the news of her being cast opposite Chunky was true. Pahlaj revealed that Divya refused to do the film opposite Chunky and left the movie.

Divya Bharti was one of the most popular heroines in the 90’s and was cast opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the film Deewana (1992) and Dil Ashna Hai (1992), Govinda in Shola Aur Shabnam (1991) and Sunny Deol in Vishwatma (1992). She got married to producer Sajid Nadiadwala in 1992 and was one of the highest-paid actresses of her time. Divya Bharti passed away under mysterious circumstances after falling from the balcony of the fifth floor of her apartment in Mumbai in April 1993 and her death was declared as accidental in 1998.