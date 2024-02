The news of marital woes in the life of Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani was doing the rounds in gossip sections for a long time. The couple formally announced that they are headed for a split some days back. Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani have two daughters, Radhya and Miraya. While the first one was born in 2017, Miraya came two years later. The couple had been wedded for 12 years. Though Esha Deol kept her marriage pretty low-key, the actress did talk about how her wedded life with Bharat Takhtani was near perfect. She also spoke about being the pampered elder bahu of the house. Also Read - Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani marriage in rough waters? 10 Bollywood celebs who did not enjoy wedded bliss despite marrying non-industry folks

For all the TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp.

When Esha Deol described her married life as perfect

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani got married in 2012. When she had her Godh Bharai in 2017, they renewed the vows in a Sindhi style ceremony. Esha Deol had told Mumbai Mirror that the past five years made them thick as thieves. She said she was having mood swings due to her pregnancy. Throughout the phase, Bharat was extremely tolerant and protective of her. She also said that Bharat Takhtani was her best critic, who always encouraged her. She was quoted as saying, "At the risk of sounding filmi, I’ll say I wouldn’t want to change anything, life is beautiful!" Also Read - Shilpa Shetty, Vivek Oberoi and more Bollywood celebs who got married to their fans

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani's joint statement

The couple put out a joint statement that they are not together any more. The statement read: We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children is and will be of utmost importance to us. We'd appreciate our privacy is respected. In between, some posts on Reddit went viral on what could have been the reasons for this sudden decision. Also Read - These 6 Bollywood celebrities fell in love and got married to their fans

Trending Now

It seems troubles had been brewing since a while now. Bharat Takhtani was not present at the 75th birthday celebrations of Hema Malini. As per a BollywoodLife exclusive, Dharmendra still wishes that Esha and he put aside everything and start afresh for their little daughters. On the other hand, Hema Malini confirmed that Esha Deol is quite interested in politics.