Esha Deol announced her separation from hubby Bharat Takhtani and ever since then, the old interviews have the actress have been going viral as the netizens are curious about what went wrong in their 12 years of marriage. The latest statement that is going viral of Esha from her old days is that how she spoke about her life being completely changed after her marriage with Bharat. Esha has launched the book Amma Mia where she revealed a lot about her personal life. Esha even shared how her initial days in marriage were. And how things changed for her.

In her book, Esha reportedly mentioned how her life changed after marriage. The Amma Mia book was launched in 2020, recalling what Esha had written in her book reads," When we got married in 2012, there were many things that changed". One of the biggest changes in Esha's life was when she stayed with the Takhtanis she couldn't roam in her shorts and ganjis," Of course, once I began living with his family, I couldn't roam around the house in my shorts and ganjis like I used to".

Esha in the same book had added that how the family always treated her extremely well, and the only thing that she had seen was all the Takhtani women in the house would send homemade packed dabbas for their husbands. But her mother-in-law never forced her to do anything, in fact, she claimed that how she was treated like the third son in the house. "She never insisted that I enter the kitchen or do any of the orthodox things she had been made to do as a bahu."

Esha added," In fact, she always tells me that I am like her third son (after Bharat and his brother). And since I was the first bahu in the house, I was pampered rotten. Someone was always sending me chocolate brownies and fruit and cream.".

Esha and Bharat dated for a few years before getting married in 2012. The couple announced their separation a few days ago with a joint statement that left many fans wondering what suddenly went wrong between the two.